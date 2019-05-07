Some Transit Master Plan Recommendations To Be Implemented Immediately

A few of the goals listed in the Livingston County Transit Master Plan could come to fruition sooner than later.



The plan has been in the development process for several years and has been finalized to include input from community members and local leaders after numerous public outreach efforts on behalf of the Livingston County Transportation Coalition, stakeholders and analysts from AECOM. The Transit Master Plan aims to improve local transportation services by either expanding them or adding new options entirely.



Greg Kellogg, Director for the Livingston Essential Transportation Service or LETS, attended a General Government and Health and Human Services committee meeting Monday night to discuss the final plan. He says some of the goals within the plan will be implemented immediately, like a pilot test for dial-a-ride bus service on Sundays beginning in June. LETS has received an $87,500 grant that will allow the system to buy two 13-passenger transit vans. He also notes that officials will soon also be submitting RFPs’ (Request For Proposals) for new trip management software and options for service to the airport.



The Transit Master Plan includes goals that may take longer to achieve because of the need for local resources or required approval processes. Among those are connections to biking and walking trails, a bus route along Grand River Avenue and commuter service to Ann Arbor. Of those items, which Kellogg referred to as a “wish list”, he feels the bus route along Grand River should be prioritized.



The plan was accepted by the county subcommittee and next comes before the county’s Board of Commissioners. It can be viewed in its entirety at the link below. (DK)