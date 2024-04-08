Crowds Gather For Solar Eclipse Monday Afternoon

April 8, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A total solar eclipse crossed North America, darkening skies along a path through Mexico, the United States and Canada this afternoon.



As expected, traffic from Michigan heading into Ohio was backed up due to last minute travelers. Parts of Ohio were in the path of 100% totality. The majority of Michigan experienced a partial eclipse, with maximum coverage reported from about 3:10pm to 3:15pm. However, the small town of Luna Pier on Lake Erie in Monroe County was in the line of totality.



More locally people gathered at state parks and even in parking lots in the Howell area to catch a glimpse, some with eclipse glasses and others using their cellphones.



The length of totality varied by location but practically everyone in North America had a chance at catching at least a partial eclipse.



AP Photo. More photos in link.