Socially Distanced Polo Match Set Next Month In Hartland

July 16, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





While concerns about COVID-19 have technically forced the cancellation of an annual polo match, organizers say they still plan to gather next month in a safe manner and allow the public to enjoy the sport.



The Hartland Area Chamber of Commerce’s 4th annual Hartland Polo Classic was originally set for June, but was then moved to August because of the pandemic. But out of an abundance of caution, they have decided to hold off on those plans this year and instead hold what they are calling Polo, Picnic and Ponies.



It is set for Saturday, August 8th at the Detroit Polo Club in Hartland Township. Club Manager Emmalyn Wheaton and Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Katie Chuba joined WHMI’s Mike & Jon in the Morning to discuss the event that will still allow the public to enjoy a polo match from the comfort and safety of their vehicles. Wheaton said they can definitely promise safe spacing. "We have 600 yards of sideline on both sides of our field. Our field is almost 10 acres, so you've got tons of space. We're spacing everybody out, marking off tailgate spots. You pull up (and) bring a tailgate."



Chuba echoed that and says this will be a fun event for those in need of some outdoor entertainment. "So we're inviting everybody out to come park your car. There's plenty of room for parking and you can back your car up right to the sideline, bring a picnic, bring your friends, bring your colleagues. It's a family event, you can bring kids and watch live polo."



There will be a minimum donation of $20 per vehicle to attend the event, which will also include a Best Tailgate Contest, Divot Stomp, Yard Games and food for purchase from a food truck. 10% of all food sales will be donated to the chamber. You’ll find details through the link below.