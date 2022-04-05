Social Security Offices To Re-Open

April 5, 2022

By Jessica Mathews





Social Security offices are re-opening again later this week.



The Social Security Administration made the announcement Monday.



Starting this Thursday, local Social Security offices plan to add more in-person appointments and will again offer in-person service for people without an appointment.



Offices have been closed nationwide since March 17th, 2020, when the pandemic began.



Certain safety protocols will remain in place including masking, physical distancing, and self-health checks for COVID-19 symptoms.



As in-person service expands, the Administration strongly encourages people to go online to www.SSA.gov and schedule appointments in advance. For those who call, it was noted the agency is transitioning to a new phone system.



There are currently 36 Social Security Administration offices in Michigan. The closest to the Livingston County area are in Ann Arbor, Farmington, Livonia, Lansing, Jackson and Detroit.