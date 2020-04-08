Social Distance Boating Still Permitted

April 8, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





For local residents who are wondering if recreational boating is permitted under the stay-home executive order, Hamburg Township officials have provided the answer.



Hamburg Township Police have recently been receiving questions on whether boating constitutes as a permitted outdoor activity under Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order and directive for people to stay home and stay safe. The answer is “yes,” boating is still permitted as long as it is done in a manner consistent with social distancing guidelines. According to the executive order, individuals should use only their own equipment to prevent the transmission of the virus through the touching of shared surfaces. Additionally, in accordance with section 2 of the order, persons not part of a single household may not boat together.



The current executive order is set to expire next week, but Governor Whitmer is expected to extend it. So for now, at least, feel free to continue boating around the many bodies of water and Chain of Lakes in the Hamburg area, just do so with your immediate family only.