Soccer Parking Lot At Genoa Township Hall To Be Rebuilt

June 11, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Some construction coming over at the Genoa Township Hall property next week.



The soccer parking lot will be undergoing reconstruction beginning on Monday, June 15th.



During the project period, the soccer parking lot will not be available for use.



The township advises that the reconstruction is expected to take up to four weeks, although weather and other factors could change the length of time.



Residents and patrons of the Genoa Township Hall off Dorr Road can continue to use the township hall parking lot and the basketball court lot for parking.