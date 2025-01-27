Funeral Services Held For Area Man Killed In Snowmobile Crash

January 27, 2025

Jessica Mathews /news@whmi.com





Funeral services were held Sunday for a Novi man who died in a fatal snowmobile crash while up north.



Emmet County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to Carp Lake Township in response to a report of a missing snowmobiler. The missing individual, 60-year-old Steven Davis of Novi was part of a group snowmobiling in the area and was reported missing by his companions.



The Sheriff’s Office said tragically, Davis was found deceased at approximately 12:30am on January 21st. Initial investigation suggested that he left Snowmobile Trail number 7 and crashed. Circumstances surrounding the incident were under investigation.



Sheriff Matt Leirstein is urging residents and visitors who plan to snowmobile in the area to exercise caution, especially on unfamiliar trails, saying safety should always be a top priority.



The Emmet County Sheriff's Office was supported on the scene by multiple agencies, including Emmet County Search and Rescue, the Michigan State Police, the Harbor Springs Police Department, the Carp Lake Fire Department, the Pellston Fire Department, and Emmet County EMS.



Visitation and funeral services for Davis were held Sunday at the McCabe Funeral Home in Farmington Hills.