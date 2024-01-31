Reported Snow Totals For Area Communities After Tuesday Storm

January 31, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A winter storm that came through somewhat unexpectedly early Tuesday dumped almost a half-foot of snow locally and across the region.



Some local communities saw a decent amount of snowfall, according to the National Weather Service.



Dexter got 5.5 inches, Howell received 5.1 inches, Milford and Novi got 5 inches, and Pinckney and Wixom each received 4.8 inches of snow.



The National Weather Service had originally predicted wet snow for the Tuesday morning commute, with total accumulations of 1-2 inches expected. With the recent precipitation, the NWS said Detroit would set the all-time wettest January on record. It was previously 5.02" set in 1932.