Snow Predicted for Sunday & Monday in Southeast Michigan
March 11, 2023
April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com
Another round of scattered snow showers is predicted to hit the Livingston County area on Sunday, March 12th.
The National Weather Service is reporting a chance of snow during the late afternoon and evening, with lows in the upper 20s.
The snow will likely carry into the early morning hours of Monday, letting up for a short while Monday afternoon, and starting again after 1:00 p.m.
Drivers are advised to watch out for salt and plow trucks.
A link to the NWS webpage can be found at the provided link.