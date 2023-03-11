Snow Predicted for Sunday & Monday in Southeast Michigan

March 11, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Another round of scattered snow showers is predicted to hit the Livingston County area on Sunday, March 12th.



The National Weather Service is reporting a chance of snow during the late afternoon and evening, with lows in the upper 20s.



The snow will likely carry into the early morning hours of Monday, letting up for a short while Monday afternoon, and starting again after 1:00 p.m.



Drivers are advised to watch out for salt and plow trucks.



