Snow Or No Snow, Hartland Winter Festival Set To Go

February 4, 2019

Whatever Mother Nature has in store weather-wise, Hartland’s annual Winter Festival is set this weekend.



The family-friendly event will be held this Saturday, February 9th and is free to all attendees, thanks to local area sponsors and community volunteers. Winterfest 2019 takes place at Hartland Heritage Park, located on M-59 just west of Fenton Road. It’s said to be a “go” with or without snow, although the forecast does call for temperatures to become more seasonably chilly as the week progresses, with some snow possible on Friday. Either way, the festival activities have been designed to appeal to all ages and weather conditions like ice skating, sledding, a bonfire, musical performances and fireworks.



Officials say Winterfest 2019 will be the perfect excuse to experience Hartland’s outdoor living at its most friendly and join friends, family and the Hartland community for a spirit-warming day in the middle of cold Michigan winter. Details are available through the link below. (JK)