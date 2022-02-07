Snow Hauling In City Of Brighton

February 7, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Snow hauling will be taking place in the City of Brighton and will bring some associated traffic impacts.



City employees will be removing and hauling all snow from between on‐street parking spaces and sidewalks from 2am to 7am tomorrow morning. The work will be done on Main Street, the first block of adjacent side streets and portions of Grand River.



Main Street will be closed from First Street to Grand River. Grand River will be open to thru traffic; however, the right‐hand lane in both directions will be closed.



The City advises that drivers may experience some minor traffic delays due to the heavy equipment working in the roadway.