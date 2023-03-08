Snow Expected Friday Morning in Livingston County

March 8, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



A strong weather system is expected to move into the southeast Michigan region early Friday morning and continue into the early afternoon.



The National Weather Service reports an active weather pattern is making its way through the plains states and will pick up speed once it hits the Great Lakes region late Thursday evening.



By Friday at 1:00 p.m. the snow will hopefully be over, with weekend temperatures holding in the mid-30s.



Residents are advised to take proper precautions, even though total accumulation is predicted to be no more than 3 inches.



Dicey road conditions are likely during the Friday morning commute.