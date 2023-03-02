Snow Emergencies In Effect

March 2, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Some municipalities have declared snow emergencies ahead of tomorrow’s forecasted storm.



A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Friday afternoon to late Friday night for Livingston and surrounding counties.



The following have issued snow emergencies:



The City of Brighton from 10am Friday through noon on Saturday.

The City of Howell from noon Friday through noon Saturday.

The Village of Fowlerville from noon Friday through noon Saturday.

The Village of Pinckney from 10am Friday through noon Saturday.



When a snow emergency is in effect, no on-street parking is permitted to allow for the safe removal of snow, ice and/or other debris. Vehicles left in the road will be ticketed and towed at the owner's expense.



The National Weather Service says 5 to 8 inches of heavy, wet snow is possible that could impact the evening commute. Ice accumulations of a light glaze is also possible and winds gusts of up to 45mph are forecast.