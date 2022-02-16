Snow Emergencies In Effect
February 16, 2022
By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com
Some local municipalities have declared snow emergencies ahead of Thursday's anticipated storm.
- City of Howell from 2pm Thursday through 4pm Friday.
- Village of Fowlerville from 2pm Thursday through 4pm Friday
- Village of Pinckney from 3pm Wednesday through 5pm Friday.
Vehicles must be removed from all streets to allow for the safe removal of snow, ice and/or debris. Vehicles left in the road could be ticketed and possibly towed at the owner's expense.