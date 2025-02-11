Snow Emergencies In Effect

February 11, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Some municipalities have issued snow emergencies due to the winter storm watch in effect for the WHMI listening area.



The following have issued snow emergencies:



-Village of Fowlerville – 6pm Wednesday until 3pm Thursday



-Village of Pinckney - Tuesday night through 7pm Thursday



-The City of Wixom's Traffic Control Order 88 states: “No Parking on Any Street, Highway, Parking Lot or Alley After a Snowfall and/or Drifting of Snow of Two (2) Inches or More, Prior to Snow Removal or Plowing By the City on Said Street, Highway, Parking Lot, or Alley.”





When a snow emergency is in effect, there is no on-street parking allowed and in certain areas, Village-owned parking lots. Vehicles will be towed at the owner’s expense, after all reasonable attempts are made to inform the owner.