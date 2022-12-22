Local Snow Emergencies In Effect

December 22, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Some municipalities in Livingston County have declared snow emergencies ahead of the winter storm that’s forecast.



A winter storm warning is in effect starting at 7:00 tonight for the local listening area. It runs through 4am Saturday and heavy snow is expected. The National Weather Service says total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches are possible in the Livingston County area, with winds gusting as high as 55 mph.



The following municipalities have issued snow emergencies:



- City of Brighton from 8pm Thursday to 12pm Saturday



- City of Howell from 4pm Thursday through 4pm Saturday



- Village of Fowlerville from 8pm Thursday to 12pm Saturday



- Village of Pinckney from 5pm Thursday through 10pm Saturday



When a snow emergency is in effect, vehicles must be removed from all streets to allow public works personnel to perform winter maintenance in a safe and efficient manner. Vehicles that are not removed will be ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense.