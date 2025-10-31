Demolition Of Old Snedicor's Building Underway In Downtown Howell

October 31, 2025

Demolition work has been underway all week long on an old building to make way for a new parking lot and mural project in downtown Howell.



The old Snedicor’s dry cleaners building off South Michigan Ave and the lot to the south was donated to the City by the previous owner.



Once the property was donated, the City then partnered with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy or EGLE to tear down the building and remove contaminated soils from the site.



Interim City Manager Kristi Troy told WHMI they felt the donation would be a great benefit for the City. She said EGLE is heading up the project to demolish the building and it should be down soon. Troy said she’s been told completion of the project will be by December 23rd.



There are 22 parking spots anticipated. The new lot will be constructed on the entire corner lot of the property following demolition.



The large shared wall that will be exposed once the building is down will hopefully be a mural.



The possibility of that mural remains in the works. Troy said they “would love to have some sort of mural as you're coming in from the south to our beautiful downtown”.