Smokin' Jazz & BBQ Blues Festival Returns To Brighton

September 2, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





Downtown Brighton will again be filled later this month with familiar sounds and smells.



The Greater Brighton Area Chamber of Commerce and 1st National Bank will present the 15th Annual Smokin' Jazz & Barbecue Blues Festival on September 10th and 11th.



The festival will again showcase a number of barbecue vendors and others featuring items such as corn on the cob, specialty mac and cheese, and sweet treats in the downtown area with the chance for attendees to vote for the People's Choice Best Barbecue.



Local and nationally known jazz and blues acts will be performing at a music stage on Mill Pond Lane in the municipal parking lot behind Great Harvest Bread Company. They include Dave Bennett, George Bedard and the Kingpins, Curtis Taylor & Root Doctor.



The festival runs from 5 to 11pm on Friday the 10th and from noon to 11pm on Saturday the 11th. Volunteer opportunities are still available.



Details can be found online at www.brightonsmokinjazz.com.