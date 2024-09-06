Smokin' Jazz and Barbecue Blues Festival This Weekend

September 6, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Brighton's 18th annual Smokin' Jazz and Barbecue Festival kicks off Friday evening with the Sean Dobbins Quintet, The Brothers Groove, Brett Lucas Band and Thornetta Davis.



Tickets are $7 to get into the beer tent and music venue. Brighton's Main Street will be full of barbecue food trucks and other vendors.



"The actual street will be open the entire time the music venue is open. So people can come down and walk the streets for free. There is not cost to get on the street. There's just a cost to get into the music venue area," says Linda Carey, director of signature events for the Greater Brighton Area Chamber of Commerce.



"This year, unlike any other year, we will be taking credit and debit cards to get in. So you don't have to have cash."



Friday's festivities begin at 5pm, but Saturday runs from Noon until 10pm.



"We'll have some obstacle courses for the kids, one that is six and under, and another over six. We will also have face painting for the kids, and other activities," says Carey.



Saturday's lineup features the Alex Anest Organ Trio, Lexie Blue, Big B & The Actual Proof, and Nick Moss Band.



There's also a park-and-ride shuttle available Saturday only.



"It will pick people up from Brighton High School, and drop them off at Second Street and Main, so they can enjoy the event without have to deal with parking issues," Carey added.



Photo courtesy of Richard Lim Photography.