Smoke Doctor Location In Hamburg/Pinckney Area Closed For Time Being

February 12, 2026

The owners of popular barbecue restaurants have closed all locations.



The Smoke Doctor announced February 3rd it was closing its location at 1202 East Grand River, in the old Firewood Grill location. It opened last May.



The owner cited the “bad economy, skyrocketing meat prices, and overcall cost increases”– adding with the long, cold, snowy winter, sales are down and costs are up” further thanking the community for its love and support.



The owners later clarified its original location, technically Hamburg Township, is also closed for the time being. The following was posted on Facebook:



“We know many are wondering about our Pinckney location. Due to some personal issues and with the closing of Howell we cannot open at this time. We are hoping to have things resolved so we can make a decision on how to move forward. This does not mean we will not open. I know there had been a lot of questions so we just wanted to let people know that we are working on things. We want to thank our community and customers for all of the support for the last six years.”



