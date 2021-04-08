Small Town, Big Hearts Initiative Round 2 Underway In City Of Brighton

April 8, 2021

By Jessica Mathews





Efforts are again underway in the City of Brighton that encourages people to shop and eat local during the month of April.



The City of Brighton may be a small town, but it is supported by a broader community full of big hearts – which organizers say is the mantra of the Small Town, Big Hearts Initiative Round 2. After last year’s success in providing the community a forum to allow individuals to have a direct and very personal impact on helping their favorite Brighton business survive the economic impacts of the pandemic, the Downtown Development Authority (DDA) is making the resource available again.



During the month of April, with the support of First National Bank, the DDA is encouraging everyone interested to shop Brighton retailers on Tuesdays and eat food from Brighton restaurants on Thursdays. Further, if patrons want to donate directly to a business in need, they can do so via an online platform.



To further the community engagement for this initiative, the DDA has asked Brighton Area Schools to assist in the promotion of shopping/eating local and also supporting local businesses. The district is rallying behind the slogan “Be you. Be here. Belong.” and is selling t-shirts featuring the slogan. All proceeds will go toward supporting businesses that have been impacted the most by the pandemic.



Assistant to the City Manager Henry Outlaw commented that hopefully this spring, there will be a resolution to the pandemic. He said they’re seeing some businesses bounce back but others still need help and they want people to know that when they are ready, their favorite local businesses are open for business and ready for them.



Additional information about the Small Town, Big Hearts Initiative Round 2 can be found through the provided web link and the attached press release.