Small Town, Big Hearts Initiative Raises $75,000

May 21, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



Tens of thousands of dollars have been raised to help Brighton businesses better weather the outbreak. Last month, the City of Brighton’s Downtown Development Authority, with support from Lake Trust Credit Union launched the Small Town, Big Hearts Initiative. The program used the Patronicity platform to connect 25 participating Brighton businesses in need of assistance with residents who enjoy patronizing them.



The City of Brighton, in a release, is announcing that, to date, more than $75,000 in relief contributions has been made. 750 individual contributions have accounted for over $50,000 from the community, with Lake Trust matching $25,000. Five businesses were also awarded $1,000 grants from Lake Trust for embodying their “Ideas to Live By” philosophy. The Grateful Spirit Award went to London Beauty. The We’re All in This Together Award was won by American Awards and Engraving. The Authentic Impact Award went to Hush. Rosy’s Boutique was the recipient of the Spirit of Lake Trust grant, and the Spirit of Brighton Award was won by Champ’s Pub.



DDA Chairman Tim Corrigan said that this initiative shows what is possible through collaboration and thinking outside of the box with community stakeholders. He said the support the community has shown for downtown businesses has been overwhelming. While the fund matching portion of the initiative has ended, the platform remains open for businesses within the DDA to join and for residents to contribute.



To support a local business through the Small Town, Big Hearts Initiative, visit www.patronicity.com/brighton.