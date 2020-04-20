Small Town, Big Hearts Launching This Week

April 20, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





Shoppers and diners who enjoy patronizing the many choices offered in downtown Brighton will very soon be able to help them pull through the economic crisis many are facing.



The City of Brighton’s Small Town, Big Hearts initiative is launching this week. Endorsed and supported with marketing funds from the Downtown Development Authority, local businesses can set up a crowdfunding page on Patronicity, highlighting themselves. Once the campaign is activated, residents can browse and support participating businesses. Steve Pilon is the owner of the Wooden Spoon and El Arbol restaurants. He says the initiative was born from desire of those within the city to help businesses which are struggling with the shutdown. Pilon said they were wondering how they could help get money to small businesses to help pay for their fixed costs, with no revenue coming in. He called the initiative a great opportunity, because there are a lot of people in the community who want to give, but don’t know how right now because the businesses are empty. This initiative he says, will basically be an online catalog of small businesses that fall within the DDA. Pilon offered a tip for businessesparticipating, suggesting the consideration of rewards for different levels of contribution.



Chair of the Greater Brighton Area Chamber of Commerce Pam McConeghy said that this is a great opportunity for the community to give back. So often, she said, local businesses get asked for help in supporting sports teams and organizations, and that Brighton’s merchants have been very generous. McConeghy says the community’s support can help restore the downtown’s vibrancy to what it was before.



DDA Chair Tim Corrigan said they are holding webinars online for business owners who want to take part. Help can also found from local volunteers and staff at Patronicity.



Lake Trust Credit Union is helping support the initiative with $25,000 being provided in matching funds and grants.



For more information, or to take part as a business owner, use the link below.