One Dead, One Hospitalized After Plane Crash Monday Afternoon

June 10, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





One person is dead and another has been taken to a hospital after a small plane crashed into a field in southeastern Michigan.



The plane went down near the Washtenaw-Lewanee County line around 1:00 this afternoon.



Troopers from the Michigan State Police Brighton Post responded to the crash, which happened south of US-12 and west of Lima Center Road in Bridgewater Township.



Authorities said that one person was pronounced dead at the scene and another was airlifted to the University of Michigan Hospital. The plane was registered out of Howell and had taken off from Ann Arbor about 11:30am.



Police say preliminary information indicates the flight was a training flight with a flight instructor and one student.



Police said the flight instructor, a 46-year-old Dearborn man, was killed in the crash. The student is a 22-year-old North Carolina man who is currently a student at U of M. The student is currently at U of M Hospital in Ann Arbor for treatment of his injuries.



The FAA and NTSB are investigating.



Photo - WXYZ Detroit.