Small Family Business H.H. Barnum Celebrates 80 Years in Brighton

January 22, 2026

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



H.H. Barnum, founded in 1946, is a trusted leader in the factory automation industry. The company is celebrating 80 years as a small family business, known for their innovation, service, and partnership.



CEO Ed Koza says their success is built on strong relationships and the trust of their supplier partners. Headquartered in Brighton, the company is a premiere distributor of products, solutions, and controls for factory automation.



The company has been a respected automation distributor over the last eight decades, creating a longtime reputation of efficiency, reliability, and innovation. H.H. Barnum has also needed to adapt to changing technologies over the years, becoming a dependable resource in an ever-evolving industry.



A link to a company video celebrating the 80th anniversary is posted below.