Resources Available To Help Small Businesses Apply For Survival Grants

January 18, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Small businesses in Livingston County and across the state that have been impacted by the recent COVID-19 emergency orders can begin applying Tuesday in Michigan Small Business Survival grants.



The Michigan Small Business Survival Grant Program was signed into law by Governor Gretchen Whitmer to meet the urgent need of small businesses that have experienced a significant financial hardship since the “gatherings and face mask orders” went into effect. $55 million in grants are available. Grants of up to $20,000 will be awarded to businesses that are fully closed, with grants of up to $15,000 awarded to businesses that have been partially closed, or otherwise are open and can demonstrate an impact.



To help businesses prepare, resources including the application questions, a video tutorial on how to apply, and instructions for registering in the application platform prior to Tuesday morning are available online at www.michiganbusiness.org/survival. The single, statewide application will go live on that same page starting at 9am tomorrow. The application period runs through noon on Friday.



The grants will be administered by 15 local or nonprofit economic development organizations covering all 83 counties across the state. All submitted applications will be reviewed by the EDO’s based on eligibility requirements and local priorities and objectives. Grants will not be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.



More information is available through the link.