Small Business Saturday Emphasizes Importance Of Shopping Local

November 29, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





It’s Small Business Saturday and for anyone wondering – yes, it really does make a difference for local retailers. That’s according to the Howell Area Chamber of Commerce.



Small Business Saturday is held every Saturday following Thanksgiving and encourages consumers to patronize and support local and small businesses. It was launched by American Express in 2010 but is now a nationwide tradition supported by the U.S. Small Business Administration.



Chamber President Janelle Smith said it’s important to shop local this holiday season but really all year round, as small businesses are the backbone of the economy both locally and statewide and what keeps “the wheels turning” – leading to a vibrant economy.



Smith referenced a message from the MEDC: “If Michiganders switched one out of ten purchases to a local retailer, it would generate $1.9 (B) billion in gross economic output and create 12,000 Michigan jobs” – which she said just goes to demonstrate the impact of people shopping local.



Smith told WHMI downtown merchants are the “heartbeat of the community”. Beyond the economic impact, she said they are also a great way to find really unique and heartwarming gifts for loved ones that aren’t from Amazon or other mega retailers.



For those who might question the impact of things like Black Friday or Small Business Saturday, Smith said “these events are huge for local businesses”. She said while a lot are very weather-dependent, when people do come out, they come out and support significantly.



Smith said they’ve heard in certain from some of their downtown retailers who reported having their best day of business the day of Fantasy of Lights or Small Business Saturday. She said they “really do make a huge impact and it absolutely matters”.



Smith closed by saying “these business owners are the ones that are making our community go round. They’re entrepreneurs and are doing the thing they love and looking to make an impact; and the best thing that people can do is help support them in that journey by shopping local”.