Slotkin Upbeat About Prospects For Bill To Upgrade Medical Supply Chain

July 15, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A bill to begin reducing America’s dependence on foreign sources of critical medical supplies, introduced by 8th District Democrat Elissa Slotkin, will get a hearing this week in Congress.



The Strengthening America’s Strategic National Stockpile Act is expected to be considered in the House Energy and Commerce Committee this week. The bill includes provisions originally introduced as part of Slotkin’s Made in America Medical Supply Chain Initiative, which would improve domestic manufacturing capacity for vital medical items and institute strict “Buy American” provisions for the National Stockpile.



Slotkin, who is facing a tough fight for re-election in November, says the fact that the 18 co-sponsors of the bill consisted of 9 Democrats and 9 Republicans gives this legislation some needed momentum. "I actually think it has great chances. I've heard the President talk really positively about bringing American manufacturing back, especially of medical supplies. This, to me, is a really strong sign. When you have people of all political persuasions talking about how we need to make more of these thing sin the United States and incentivize companies to make this stuff here, that's a good sign."



Slotkin says this is a Homeland Security issue and not a political issue and that “the chickens came home to roost” on outsourcing of our medical supply chain during the pandemic. She added that “frontline medical providers have been in combat against a deadly virus without the armor they need to protect themselves.”



Among those who co-sponsored the legislation are Republican Congressman Fred Upton of St. Joseph and Democrat Debbie Dingell of Dearborn, who both sit on the Energy and Commerce Committee.



Slotkin says the urgency of the legislation is underscored by reports this week of increasing COVID case counts in several states and concerns of a second wave of infections once again endangering the medical supply chain.