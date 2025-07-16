Slotkin Hosts Telephone Town Hall On President Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill”

July 16, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Local U.S. Senator Elissa Slotkin hosted a Telephone Town Hall on Tuesday on President Donald Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” and its impacts on Michiganders.



The bill passed on July 3rd by a vote of 51-50, with Vice President J.D. Vance breaking the tie. On July 4th, it was signed into law.



Slotkin voted no on the legislation and during Tuesday’s event, talked about how it will impact people, families, and businesses.



During the event, Slotkin provided updates on key legislative issues and topics of concern for many regarding health care, food assistance, student and federal loans, energy, and taxes. She also discussed federal resources that are available to Michigan residents, and took live calls from concerned constituents across various counties – including Livingston, Oakland, and Genesee.



A link to the full town hall is provided, and Slotkin’s latest newsletter regarding the “Big Beautiful Bill” is attached.