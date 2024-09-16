Congresswoman Slotkin To Host Telephone Town Hall On PFAS

September 16, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Local congresswoman Elissa Slotkin will host a telephone town hall tonight focused on PFAS detections in Michigan.



Slotkin will hold the telephone town hall at 7pm focused on PFAS detections in the state, new federal funding to study exposure to PFAS, and what people need to know about the drinking water standards announced earlier this year.



Slotkin reminded about the EPA’s announcement in April that created the first-ever national, legally enforceable drinking water standards to protect communities from exposure – which she said was “a landmark moment in the fight to clean up PFAS”.



Slotkin will be joined by experts from two state government agencies that are on the front lines of the issue: the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy.



The town hall will serve as an opportunity to hear the latest PFAS developments in the state, but there will also be time set aside to take questions from participants.



Questions can be submitted ahead of time via the top provided link. The town hall will be livestreamed via the bottom link, beginning at 7pm.