Slotkin To Host Virtual Town Hall On Avian Flu & Farm Bill

June 25, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Local Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin is hosting a virtual town hall Wednesday night to discuss two issues affecting Michigan agriculture.



Those include the avian flu and the status of the Farm Bill – which Slotkin says is critical legislation for Michigan growers, businesses, and families.



Slotkin will be joined by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Director Tim Boring and Food Bank Council of Michigan Executive Director Phil Knight.



The town hall serves as an opportunity to hear the latest news on both topics, and there will also be time to take questions from participants.



The virtual town hall starts at 7pm and will be streamed live on Slotkin’s Facebook page. That link is provided.