Slotkin Tops In Fundraising In Battleground Districts

October 17, 2019

Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin is the top fundraiser in the nation among incumbents in battleground districts.



The 8th District Democrat raised more than $815,000 from July through September. That’s according to campaign finance disclosures which were due Tuesday. The Detroit News says that puts her at the top of a list of 19 incumbents running in Congressional districts identified as "toss-ups" by the Cook Political Report. Slotkin, of Holly, defeated incumbent Republican Mike Bishop by less than 4 percentage points in 2018 to flip the 8th District to Democrats for the first time since 2000. That contest was the most expensive congressional race in Michigan history, with $28 million being spent by both campaigns and outside groups.



So far, two Republicans have stepped forward to announce runs at unseating Slotkin; State Board of Education member Nikki Snyder and Mike Detmer of Howell. Because their campaigns were launched after the fundraising period ended, they did not file finance disclosures. However, the Republican National Committee says it has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for Slotkins' eventual GOP challenger by highlighting her support of the impeachment inquiry of President Trump. It also has run critical television ads against Slotkin. (JK)