Slotkin To Host Virtual D.C. Field Trip For Michigan Students

May 28, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





Local 8th graders will get a chance to still take a tour of Washington D.C. despite the annual field trip being canceled this year due to COVID-19.



On Friday morning at 10:30, 8th District Democrat Elissa Slotkin will hold a virtual Washington, D.C. field trip for Michigan students. Slotkin said that normally at this time of year, they would be welcoming 8th graders from across the district to their office in Washington, DC, and giving them a tour of the Capitol. “We wanted to make sure they could still have that experience this year, even if at a distance, which is why I’m really excited to welcome students to this virtual ‘D.C. field trip.'"



The event will feature a “Capitol tour” and live Q&A with Slotkin, as well as testimony from officials serving in a variety of government agencies. They include Julia Nesheiwat, Deputy Assistant to the President for Homeland Security and Resilience; Jason Levine, Associate Research Physician, National Institutes of Health; Ana Escrogima, Foreign Service Officer, United States Department of State; Jake Tapper, Anchor, CNN and Lieutenant Commander Kurt Albaugh, U.S. Navy.



"I am passionate about making sure young Michiganders know how their federal government works, why civic engagement matters, and that they can hear from some of the dedicated public servants across government working every day to research cures, protect our country, and inform the policy that shapes our lives,” Slotkin added.



WHAT: Virtual D.C. 8th Grade Field Trip

WHO: U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin;

WHEN: Friday, May 30 10:30AM

HOW: For details, email; Mona.Shand@mail.house.gov