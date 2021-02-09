Slotkin To Host Online State Of The District

February 9, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





An online event this week will lay out the second term agenda for 8th District Democrat Elissa Slotkin.



Slotkin plans to unveil her plans for the next two years during a State of the District address that will be held Wednesday night at 7pm. In the virtual address, Slotkin’s office says she will lay out the priorities for her second term in Congress, “focused on protecting Michiganders’ health, financial, and physical security.”



Just last week, Slotkin was named as Chair of the House Intelligence & Counterterrorism Subcommittee where she hoped to use her national security experience to identify and work against those groups attempting to use violence as a political strategy. In a briefing with reporters last week, Slotkin identified the proliferation of groups like the Proud Boys in the 8th District as a major concern.



Constituents are invited to tune into Wednesday’s broadcast live on the Congresswoman’s website or Facebook page.