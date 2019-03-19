Slotkin To Hold First Town Hall Thursday At Oakland University

March 19, 2019

Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin will fulfill one of her campaign promises later this week.



The Holly Democrat plans to hold her first town hall, open to the public, on Thursday at 6 pm at Oakland University in Rochester. The town hall, which is hosted by the university’s Center for Civic Engagement, will focus on prescription drug prices and health care, although attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions on whatever topic they choose.



Notecards will be made available to those who are present at the gathering, which they can use to write down their questions. Those will then be handed to Slotkin. It’s also expected that the event will be broadcast live through the congresswoman's Facebook page.



One of Slotkin’s key campaign promises was to host at least one town hall every three months while in office. (JK)