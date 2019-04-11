Slotkin To Hold Coffee Hour In Howell Friday

April 11, 2019

Livingston County’s Congresswoman is holding coffee hours in a downtown Howell coffee shop this week.



Democrat Elissa Slotkin will be holding a public Coffee Hour at Uptown Coffeehouse in Downtown Howell from 11:30am to 12:30pm. The event is set up as a way for Slotkin to meet with constituents and give them the chance to voice their opinions or concerns on various issues.



Slotkin is a first term Representative for the 8th Congressional District, which covers all of Livingston and Ingham counties and the northern tier of Oakland County.



Slotkin says she will be joined at Friday’s event with her Livingston County field representative Mona Shand. (JK)