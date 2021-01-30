Slotkin Talks PPP, Future Relief, Vaccines

January 30, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



8th District Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin talked business loans, future relief programs, and vaccines during a recent webinar.



The Holly Democrat participated in Friday’s event that was hosted by the Livingston County Chamber Alliance. She opened up addressing the state of the economy and where we are going with COVID relief packages.



Slotkin encouraged business owners to talk with their banks about the newest round of PPP loans. This round is different from last year’s wherein more money is set aside for small businesses. Businesses with 6 or fewer employees and restaurants, in particular, are set up to more easily qualify for assistance. Slotkin encouraged all eligible to apply, saying it is basically free money if you treat the assistance as you should. She said as long as businesses have played by the rules, they can now apply for forgiveness. If they were awarded $150,000 or less, the process is only one page long. Slotkin said the average loan in Michigan is $30,000 to $40,000.



Slotkin said she’s heard early rumblings from the Biden Administration on two new relief packages, titled “Rescue” and “Recovery.” The Rescue package will focus on more money for vaccines, PPP extensions, and helping cultural institutions. The Recovery package will be worked on later in the spring and will work more like a traditional stimulus for infrastructure. Slotkin said they are rethinking how they define “infrastructure” and as she sees it, it should include universal broadband internet.



The issue the Congresswoman said she hears about the most, though, is the vaccine and its distribution. Slotkin said she is impressed by, and has not seen a more organized system than Livingston County’s, but the issue is scarcity. She encouraged people to be patient as the system ramps up, and to get on as many vaccination lists as they can, like with the health department or pharmacies that are offering them, like Meijer.