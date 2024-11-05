Slotkin Surges Ahead in US Senate Race After Wayne Co Votes Come In

November 5, 2024

Press Release:



Elissa Slotkin was elected to serve as Michigan’s next U.S. Senator, defeating Republican Mike Rogers. Slotkin will be only the second woman to ever represent Michigan in the U.S. Senate, and at age 48, she will be the youngest Democratic woman in the upper chamber.



“Elissa won this race by showing up, listening to Michiganders of all backgrounds, and talking about the fundamental issue of our time – protecting and expanding the middle class,” said Elissa Slotkin for Michigan Communications Director Austin Cook. “Michiganders elected Elissa because they know she’ll fight to create new good-paying jobs, cut the cost of things like health care, housing, and child care, and work to create a tax code that lets middle class families keep more of their own money in their pockets.”



Slotkin also had a strong showing in more conservative areas of the state such as Livingston and Bay Counties. This race was the first time in Michigan history that an open U.S. Senate seat was won by a candidate whose party lost the presidential race in the state.



Slotkin assembled a diverse coalition to win the seat, over-performing the top of the ticket in 45 of 83 counties across Michigan, including in crucial swing regions of the state such as Oakland and Macomb Counties. Slotkin also carried Arab and Muslim majority cities including Hamtramck, Dearborn, and Dearborn Heights.



Slotkin had a strong showing in West Michigan – an area she has not previously represented – carrying Muskegon County along with Donald Trump. She also won Kent County by the largest margin for a Democratic Senate candidate since 2008.



Slotkin showed particular strength in 40 rural counties across Michigan, continuing her practice of trying to “lose better” in communities where Democrats typically struggle. A member of the House Agriculture Committee who lives on her family farm, Slotkin pledged to seek a seat on the Senate Agriculture Committee if she won the race and made particular appeals to farming communities.









Rogers issued the following statement on the Michigan Senate Race:



“Congratulations to Congresswoman Slotkin on her victory, I wish her the best as she serves the people of Michigan in the Senate.



I am humbled and honored for the millions of Michiganders who embraced our campaign, shared their thoughts, their concerns, their ideas, and put their faith and trust in me to serve our great state as their U.S. Senator. I’m also proud to have run on the ticket with our President-elect, Donald J. Trump, and I have no doubt that he is going to help move Michigan and America forward.



Michigan will always be home, and serving our state has been the honor of my life. While it won’t be in the U.S. Senate right now, I will continue to serve Michigan now and into the future. Finally, I want to thank my partner in life and in this campaign, my wife Kristi, who has dedicated her life to service and was instrumental in helping us bring light to the issues that so many families are facing. She has been my rock and sacrificed to help bring needed change to Michigan.



Thank You, Michigan.”