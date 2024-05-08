Slotkin & Colleagues Push To Strengthen Southern Border Security

May 8, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Local Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin joined 14 colleagues to send a letter to President Biden urging him to strengthen security at the southern border.



The letter was issued after Congressional Republicans rejected a bi-partisan border security agreement negotiated in the Senate. It urges the President to better address security at the southern border, intercept the flow of illegal fentanyl, and allow for orderly legal immigration.



Slotkin said “It is well past time for both parties to come together and agree on reasonable, bipartisan immigration reforms that both strengthen enforcement at the border and provide a path to citizenship for those who have been living, working, and paying taxes in the United States for many years. The Senate was working on such a bipartisan deal before former President Trump put a stop to negotiations. In light of the paralysis here on the Hill, it is time that the Administration take action as a last resort.”



In October, Slotkin co-sponsored comprehensive, bi-partisan immigration legislation, the Dignity Act, which has the support of 21 Democrats and 8 Republicans and aims to stop illegal immigration, address undocumented immigrants living in the United States, strengthen the American workforce and economy, and strengthen future economic competitiveness.



Slotkin also reintroduced a suite of bi-partisan legislation aimed at addressing border security and immigration and announced her co-sponsorship of two pieces of comprehensive reform legislation. Earlier this year, she spoke on the House floor to call for passage of a bi-partisan immigration and national security deal negotiated in the Senate.



The letter can be viewed in the provided link.