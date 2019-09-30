Slotkin Sets Up District Coffee Hours In Wake Of Impeachment Inquiry

September 30, 2019

As Democrats in the House of Representatives move forward with an impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump, lawmakers return home for a two week break to hear from their constituents. Among them will be Livingston County’s voice in Congress, who has set up several events to discuss issues with the public.



8th District Democrat Elissa Slotkin announced she will hold open constituent coffee hours in a three-day tour through the district later this week. The first will be Wednesday in Ingham County at the Grand Traverse Pie Company in East Lansing from 2-3pm. Then on Thursday, she’ll meet with Livingston County residents at the Biggby Coffee on Highland Road in Hartland Township from 11am to noon. The tour will then wrap up Friday in Oakland County at Nick’s Country Oven in Rochester from 4-5pm.



Slotkin made headlines late last week when she joined with six other House Freshman Democrats with military and/or national security experience to say they supported an impeachment inquiry after allegations that President Trump pressured Ukraine's president to investigate rival Joe Biden for political benefit. Like Slotkin, all seven come largely from swing districts where Trump is popular but voters split.



Slotkin was quoted Sunday in a New York Times article saying that while an impeachment inquiry needed to take place, constituents weren’t necessarily in agreement, “I don’t think they’re there yet. Because there’s a drip, drip, drip for months on this.”







October 2, 2019:

WHAT: Ingham County Coffee Hour

WHO: Rep. Slotkin, 8th district residents

WHEN: October 2, 2 - 3 PM

WHERE: Grand Traverse Pie Company, 1403 E Grand River Ave, East Lansing MI





October 3, 2019:

WHAT: Livingston County Coffee Hour

WHO: Rep. Slotkin, 8th district residents

WHEN: October 3, 11 AM - Noon

WHERE: Biggby, 11325 W Highland Rd, Hartland, MI





October 4, 2019:

WHAT: Oakland County Coffee Hour

WHO: Rep. Slotkin, 8th district residents

WHEN: October 4, 4 - 5 PM

WHERE: Nick’s Country Oven, 4972 Adams Rd., Rochester, MI