Slotkin Honors Service Academy Nominees

May 6, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Area Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin recently held a ceremony and reception at the Michigan State University Union to celebrate seven future cadets and midshipmen from Michigan’s 7th District who have been appointed to U.S. service academies.



Three of the students will attend the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, two will attend the U.S. Naval Academy, one will attend the U.S. Air Force Academy, and one will attend the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.



The seven students were nominated by Slotkin to the academies in her capacity as a U.S. Representative and received their acceptances earlier this year. Each student, their families, and mentors and supporters were invited to the reception, an annual tradition for Slotkin.



Slotkin said “These outstanding young men and women are going to receive what I believe to be the finest leadership training in the world at the academies. They represent a new generation of leaders, and I urge them to focus on the values of uniting those they lead, and leading with character and purpose. They have the opportunity to chart a new course for our country that rejects divisiveness and upholds the values of equality, dignity and respect for all.”



The seven men and women who will be attending the academies in the fall are:



-Carrigan Eberly, Brighton High School, Livingston County – U.S. Air Force Academy



-Spencer Hoag, Okemos High School, Ingham County – U.S. Naval Academy



-Paige McPherson, Durand High School, Shiawassee County – U.S. Military Academy at West Point



-Colin Robertson, Brighton High School, Livingston County – U.S Merchant Marine Academy



-Nathan Schang, South Lyon High School, Oakland County – U.S. Military Academy at West Point



-Caleb Schmiedel, Zama Middle High School, Camp Zama, Japan – U.S. Naval Academy. Caleb is from Pinckney, and his family is currently based in Japan.



-Texas Smith, Mason High School, Ingham County – U.S. Military Academy at West Point