Slotkin Says Domestic Terror Hearings Will Focus On Facts, Not Politics

March 24, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





8th District Democrat Elissa Slotkin will chair her first meeting today of the House Subcommittee on Intelligence and Counterterrorism, focused on how to deal with a growing threat of domestic terrorism.



In a preview Tuesday with reporters, Slotkin said after classified briefings with intelligence officials, the overwhelming consensus is that the main threat is from white supremacist groups. While the continuing contention among some that the January 6th attack on the Capitol involved, at least to some extent, anti-fascist groups like Antifa, every intelligence agency says there is no evidence to support that contention.



“It’s not an opinion. This is our FBI, our Director of Homeland Security, who are saying these things. We will see what happens when the cameras go on tomorrow, but you better believe I’m going to reinforce the factual basis for the conversation. We’re not going to go down a cul de sac of discussion on a group that the FBI will tell you they have no open cases against right now.”



Among those testifying today will be Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, who is currently helping to prosecute several individuals involved in a plot to kidnap and kill Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and storm the Michigan Capitol. Her office also brought weapons charges against an 8th District resident from Clarkston over the weekend who was a member of the group involved in that plot. Several of those involved in the plot are from her district, including Ty Garbin of Hartland Township, who has since entered a plea in the case and is cooperating with prosecutors.



She said that today’s hearing will also look at current laws pertaining to militia groups. However, she said she is cautious about seeking major new legislation to prosecute domestic terrorists, noting the precarious balance between fighting this new threat and properly providing for civil liberties.



“I think we’re all trying to make sure we learn the lessons from 9/11 and don’t overreact, particularly when we’re talking about American citizens.”