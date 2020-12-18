Slotkin Says COVID Relief Package "Our Duty" & "Our Job"

December 18, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





Today is the deadline for Congressional leaders to approve a $900 billion pandemic relief deal as well as a $1.4 trillion government funding bill before the federal government run outs of money at midnight.



Speaking Thursday night during a telephone town hall event, 8th District Democrat Elissa Slotkin said it was imperative that they pass a package now. Slotkin, who is a member of the bipartisan Problem Solver’s Caucus, laid out some of the key provisions that would be included in the relief bill, including a new round of stimulus checks, which would likely be about $600 per individual, or about half the amount provided during the March stimulus package. There would also be an extension of jobless benefits of $300 a week. Slotkin says for those who are already receiving unemployment payments, they should not have to do anything additional to receive the new round of payments, as it will be automatic.



In addition, the relief package would also include a renewal of the Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses, which she says does a better job of laying out the requirements to turn loans of $150,000 or less into grants.



Speaking earlier in the day on the House floor, Slotkin said that for residents in the 8th District, an agreement is "more than just numbers on a page. "It’s a ray of hope that maybe they’ll spend Christmas a little less worried. It’s a new year that they can truly look forward to. It’s a sign that when their backs are against the wall and they need help, Congress can get in a room and agree on a deal that provides relief."



Slotkin spoke of the plight of three of her constituents, including Bob from Brighton. "After serving his nation in the Army National Guard for six years, he’s been giving back to his fellow veterans for over 21 years as a District Post Commander at the American Legion. But for the first time in 16 years, Bob recently found himself laid off from his job in construction due to the coronavirus. To cover his expenses, he — like 171,000 others in Michigan — had to file a first-time claim for unemployment insurance. But despite being eligible for the state’s maximum benefit, he still can’t make ends meet. Between medications and health insurance, mortgage and car payments, utilities and food, he’s having to turn to savings that he knows won’t last long. Bob is responsible, a straight shooter, he has served our country, he's the kind of Michigander that anyone would want in their corner. But right now, he’s asking for help. Not sometime in the future. Not after the inauguration of a new President. He’s asking us to pass a bill that helps the millions of Americans who are in need. It is our job and it is our duty to rise to that call."



Slotkin also spoke of of Karli, a server at Mackle's in Hartland, which she said has "the best buffalo chicken wing tenders ever" adding that the best part of the job for Karli is "creating memorable experiences for guests who come in to share a meal. But these days, with the kitchen converted fully to takeout, she’s working half as many shifts and taking home half the pay she used to. COVID blindsided her and the rest of the service industry, and now she’s worried about the bills that are piling up. In between shifts and stretching every paycheck, she’s going to school to become a nurse -- joining the absolute frontline of America’s latest war. Simply put, she can’t imagine going into the New Year with no extra help. And so she ends her letter with these words: 'Please help take care of us, so we can get back to taking care of you, as our guests.'"



Slotkin then concluded her remarks; "Mr. Speaker, think about that for a moment. In the middle of a global pandemic, one that has claimed 300,000 American lives and upended our way of life, that is the mantra of folks on the ground. Folks who just want to take care of their neighbors and their communities. They are not asking for their government to solve every problem. But they expect their government to act."



If no deal is reached on either the relief package or the government funding by the end of today, lawmakers say they’ll continue to work through the weekend until an agreement is reached.