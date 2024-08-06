Slotkin, Rogers To Face Off In November General Election

August 6, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Democrat Elissa Slotkin and Republican Mike Rogers secured their nominations in the U.S. Senate Race in Tuesday's Primary Election.



Local Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin secured the Democratic nomination while Mike Rogers, a former congressman from the Brighton-Howell area, secured the Republican nomination.



Both were considered the front runners but faced underdog challengers.





Slotkin faced Actor/Activist Hill Harper. Rogers, who was endorsed by Donald Trump, was up against former U.S. Representative Justin Amash and Physician Sherry O’Donnell.



The candidates are vying for a seat left open by longtime Democratic Senator Debbie Stabenow, who is retiring and stepping down after 24 years.