Slotkin Reintroducing Legislation for Gun Violence Research

March 28, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Livingston County Congresswoman and U.S. Representative Elissa Slotkin will hold a nationwide press conference on Wednesday, March 29th at 12:30 p.m. alongside students from Michigan State University and Oxford High School in the wake of yet another school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee.



At the press conference, Slotkin (MI-07) and U.S. Senator Ed Markey (D-MA) are slated to reintroduce legislation that would fund research at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to better understand and address the nation’s ongoing gun violence epidemic.



The Gun Violence Prevention Research Act would authorize $50 million each fiscal year over the next five years to boost the CDC’s firearms safety and gun violence prevention research.



Slotkin and Markey will unveil the legislation on Capitol Hill alongside Dylan Morris and Devin Woodruff, students at Oxford High School and MSU, respectively, who both survived the two mass school shootings that both occurred within the last year and a half.



A livestream of the event will be available on Slotkin's Facebook page. A link is provided below.