Slotkin: Proud, Grateful for Opportunity in U.S. Senate

January 3, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



New U.S. Senator Elissa Slotkin is scheduled to be officially sworn-in Friday. During a media zoom call earlier, she said she was already scheduling meetings with senators on both sides of the aisle, reiterating her promise to work with both parties to support the state and the country.



“Obviously, I’m incredibly proud and grateful to be here,” she said. “The people of Michigan, I think know, this is the most important thing I’ve ever done.”



“I’ve been sworn-in and have put my hand on the Bible and sworn oath to the constitution before, but it just feels differently to do that representing the entirety of the state that I love.”



The former Democratic congresswoman defeated Republican Mike Rogers to fill the seat left vacant by longtime Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow’s retirement.