Slotkin Votes To Pass PFAS Legislation

January 11, 2020

Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin has voted to pass PFAS legislation, which aims to address the chemical contamination head-on.



In addition to her vote on Friday, the 8th District Democrat also introduced an amendment to hold the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) accountable for coming up with viable alternatives to AFFF; the firefighting foam at the root of PFAS contamination in many Michigan communities. PFAS are man-made chemicals that are said to be nearly indestructible.



The comprehensive PFAS Action Act would set long-awaited standards for PFAS chemicals in drinking water; designate PFAS as a hazardous substance eligible for Superfund cleanup funds; and prevent the manufacturing of new products containing PFAS, among several other provisions.



In remarks on the U.S. House floor, Slotkin underscored Livingston County constituents’ concerns around PFAS contamination; noting a tour of Strawberry Lake in which foam resulting from PFAS build-up was visible in plain sight. Slotkin also referenced a forum she held on the issue in Pinckney, as well as a meeting with fire chiefs from across Livingston County to discuss their concerns about exposure to firefighting foam that contains high concentrations of PFAS.



As a member of the House Armed Services Committee, Slotkin helped secure provisions in the NDAA that hold the Department of Defense accountable for its role in PFAS contamination, and requires the Department to stop using AFFF by 2024.