Slotkin To Hold PFAS Forum Monday In Pinckney

July 6, 2019

A forum on PFAS sponsored by Eighth District Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin will be held on Monday, July 8th at 6:30 pm at the Jane Tasch Performing Arts Theatre on M-36 at McGregor Road, east of Pinckney.



Several speakers are scheduled to give presentations on PFAS, including Steve Silver of the Michigan PFAS Response Team, Matt Bolan from the Livingston County Health Dept., and Dan Brown of the Huron River Watershed Council.



PFAS are a group of man-made chemicals that have been used in a variety of industries world-wide, including in the US, since the 1940s. There is evidence that exposure to PFAS can lead to adverse human health effects over the long term. PFAS can be found in food packaged in PFAS-containing materials, processed with equipment that uses PFAS, or grown in PFAS-contaminated soil or water. This includes commercial household products such as stain- and water-repellent fabrics, nonstick products such as Teflon, polishes, waxes, paints, cleaning products, and fire-fighting foams. They are also used in the workplace, including production facilities or industries that use PFAS; also in drinking water and in living organisms, including fish, animals and humans. (TT)