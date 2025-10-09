Slotkin, Peters Introduce Bi-Partisan "Pray Safe Act"

October 9, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Two U.S. Senators from Michigan have introduced bi-partisan legislation to improve security for houses of worship following the tragic attack on the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc Township and amid growing fears in communities across the country.



U.S. Senators Elissa Slotkin and Gary Peters introduced the “Pray Safe Act”. It would establish a federal clearinghouse through which faith-based organizations, houses of worship, and other nonprofits could access information on best practices for safety and security, federal security grant programs, and safety training opportunities.



Peters and Slotkin both earlier spoke on the Senate floor to condemn the horrific attack in Grand Blanc Township and honor the victims and their family.



Senator Peters, Ranking Member of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, said “We must ensure that every American can exercise their fundamental right to practice their faith freely and safely. The ongoing rise in violence against places of worship across our country, including the tragic attack in Grand Blanc Township, makes passage of the bipartisan Pray Safe Act even more important. This commonsense bill would make sure that all of our communities have access to the resources needed to help them peacefully worship without fear.”



Local Senator Slotkin said “Everyone — no matter what faith you may belong to, should be able to practice their religion without fear of intimidation or violence. The Pray Safe Act will strengthen security for faith communities, at a time when we need it most. After the devastating church shooting and fire in Grand Blanc Township — on top of our synagogues, mosques and other houses of worship being targeted for years — it’s time for action. I look forward to working with my colleagues to get this bill passed and signed into law.”



The Pray Safe Act would require the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to establish a federal clearinghouse for non-profit organizations, including faith-based organizations and houses of worship. This centralized location would enable religious-affiliated organizations and houses of worship to receive information more efficiently about best practices to enhance their safety and security. DHS would also be able to direct users to relevant federal resources and grant programs.



AP Photo.