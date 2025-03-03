Bill Introduced To Ban Import Of Critical Minerals From Russia

March 3, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Two U.S. Senators from Michigan are among those who have introduced a bill to ban the import of critical minerals from Russia.



U.S. Senators Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), Gary Peters (D-MI), Steve Daines (R-MT), and Congressman Tim Sheehy (R-MT) introduced a bi-partisan bill to protect American mining jobs by banning the import of critical minerals from Russia, including platinum, palladium, and copper.



Slotkin said “No one thinks relying on Putin for our critical minerals is a good idea, and we have our own supply chains we need to be developing in Michigan and across the country. This bipartisan bill prioritizes American mines and Americans jobs, putting our workers and industries first.”



Peters commented “We cannot allow Russia to dominate the global market for critical minerals. This is not just an economic issue, but an issue of national security as well. This bipartisan bill would help strengthen our domestic supply chains while preventing American dollars from supporting Russia as it continues its war against Ukraine.”



Daines said “There is no reason the United States should run to Russia for critical minerals that can be found right here at home, including in Montana. Under Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, American mines were under attack and Montana workers paid the price. We’re turning a new leaf with President Trump and this bill will put American mines and American jobs first.”



Sheehy said “Reducing our dependence on other countries for critical minerals is the epitome of America First common sense. During the Biden administration, hardworking Montanans in the mining industry suffered while their federal government spent their tax dollars on overseas minerals that we can get here at home. There’s a new sheriff in town with President Trump back in the White House, and I’m proud to join our Montana delegation on this important legislation.”



The bill would prohibit the import of the following minerals until Russia ends hostilities with Ukraine:



1. Braggite

2. Copper

3. Nickel

4. Palladium

5. Platinum

6. Rhodium

7. Ruthenium

8. Zinc



Rich Nolan, President and Chief Executive Officer of the National Mining Association commented “The United States needs to urgently redouble efforts to build the secure, responsible mineral supply chains that underpin our economic and national security. To do so, we must address unfair trade practices that are eroding the competitiveness of U.S. production and directly confront Russian and Chinese dumping of metals onto the global marketplace. Made in America must mean mined in America under world-leading environmental, labor and safety standards. We applaud Senators Daines (R-Mont.), Peters (D-Mich.), Sheehy (R-Mont.), and Slotkin (D-Mich.) for their leadership on this important issue."



The text of the bill is available in the provided link.



Photo: National Mining Association.